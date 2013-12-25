* Christmas Day clashes reported in oil-rich region
* 45,000 civilians seeking shelter at U.N. bases
* Ban Ki-moon says U.N. stands with South Sudanese people
JUBA, Dec 25 South Sudan President Salva Kiir
called for an end to wanton killings and tribal-based atrocities
on Wednesday, as government troops clashed with rebels loyal to
his former deputy in an oil-producing region of the country.
Western powers fear the violence could spiral out of control
and lead to a civil war split along ethnic lines in the world's
newest state, and the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday agreed to
almost double the number of peacekeepers there.
"Innocent people have been wantonly killed. People are
targeting others because of their tribal affiliation. This is
unacceptable," Kiir said, according to an official Twitter
account of South Sudan's government.
"These atrocities recurring by now have to cease
immediately," Kiir added.
The violence erupted in the capital Juba on Dec. 15 and has
quickly spread, dividing the landlocked country of 10.8 million
along ethnic lines of Nuer and Dinka.
Western powers and east African states, keen to prevent more
chaos in a fragile region, have tried to mediate between Kiir, a
Dinka, and rebel leader Riek Machar, a Nuer, who was vice
president until Kiir sacked him in July.
European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton is
sending an envoy to the country, the European Commission said on
Wednesday. A South Sudan government official said Ethiopian
Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and Kenyan President Uhuru
Kenyatta would arrive in Juba on Thursday morning to help
mediate as well.
Despite African Union calls for a Christmas Day ceasefire,
rebels and government troops on Wednesday clashed in Malakal,
capital of the major oil state of Upper Nile.
"In Malakal, rebel forces are on one side, and government
troops on another. Fighting is still taking place," Army
spokesman Philip Aguer told Reuters on Wednesday.
A United Nations human rights group on Tuesday found a mass
grave containing 75 bodies in a rebel-held town.
Kiir and Machar have both said their dispute is political,
not tribal. But many of the 45,000 civilians seeking refuge
inside U.N. bases across the country say they have been targeted
based on their ethnicity.
"It's definitely not a good Christmas here in the abyss of
war," said Chan Awol, a 30-year old civil servant whose family
has scattered across South Sudan after the fighting started.
"Nobody wants to go back to the days when there were no
schools, no hospitals and no roads. Above all, no South Sudanese
wants to be a refugee again."
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Christmas Day
delivered a radio message to South Sudanese people, saying the
U.N. will stand with them during the country's most difficult
period since gaining independence from Sudan in 2011.
"We are strengthening the United Nations presence and will
do our best to stop the violence and help you build a better
future for all," Ban said.
Machar told Reuters on Monday that he was willing to
negotiate with Kiir but only if his detained political allies
are freed, something the government swiftly rejected.
Army spokesman Aguer said government troops will within a
few days attack the rebel-held town of Bentiu, capital of Unity
state, which also produces oil.
South Sudan's Petroleum Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau said on
Tuesday that oil production, which accounts for 98 percent of
government revenue, had fallen by 45,000 barrels per day to
200,000 bpd after Unity state oilfields shut down.
Government officials say production in the Upper Nile area
is unaffected as the oil fields are far away from Malakal.
