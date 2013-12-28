JUBA Dec 28 South Sudan troops will attack the
main stronghold of rebel forces loyal to former Vice President
Riek Machar if the government's offer of a ceasefire is
rejected, a senior minister said on Saturday.
The government offered an olive branch to the rebels on
Friday, proposing a ceasefire and saying it would release eight
of 11 senior politicians, widely seen to be Machar allies,
arrested over an alleged coup plot against President Salva Kiir.
But Kiir's former deputy Machar reacted coolly to the truce
offer, telling the BBC that any ceasefire needed to be credible
and properly enforced for him to take it seriously.
"Until mechanisms for monitoring are established, when one
says there is a unilateral ceasefire, there is no way that the
other person would be confident that this is a commitment,"
Machar said.
Information Minister Michael Makuei said government troops
on Saturday morning pushed rebels out of the town of Mayom in
Unity State and were ready to advance the 90 km (55 miles) to
Bentiu, the last state capital held by Machar's forces.
"We will flush (Machar) out of Bentiu if he doesn't accept
the cessation of hostilities," Makuei told Reuters by phone from
the capital Juba.
Fighting between rival groups of soldiers erupted in Juba on
Dec. 15, then triggered clashes in half of South Sudan's 10
states - often along ethnic lines, between Machar's group, the
Nuer, and Kiir's Dinka.
South Sudan, a nation the size of France and the world's
newest state, has the third-largest reserves in Sub-Saharan
Africa after Angola and Nigeria, according to BP, but remains
one of the poorest countries on the continent.
At one point rebels loyal to Machar, who was sacked by Kiir
in July, controlled Jonglei state capital Bor and occupied half
of Malakal, the capital of the major oil producing Upper Nile
state. They were pushed out of both towns this week.
Washington, other Western powers and regional governments,
fearful of a civil war in a fragile region with notoriously
porous borders, have tried to mediate.
Makuei said the ceasefire offer remains in place and that
the government has done all it can to bring about peace talks to
end the 14 day conflict in which more than 1,000 people have
been killed.
"We released two (senior politicians) yesterday but he has
not done anything," Makuei said.
