JUBA Dec 31 The African Union has threatened
targetted sanctions against those inciting the violence in South
Sudan and hampering international efforts to negotiate an end to
the two-week outburst of fighting that risks drawing in the
wider region.
"(Council) expresses its intention to take appropriate
measures, including targeted sanctions, against all those who
incite violence, including along ethnic lines, continue
hostilities (and) undermine the envisaged inclusive dialogue,"
the AU's Peace and Security Council said late on Monday.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Richard Lough and Eric
Walsh)