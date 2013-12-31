JUBA Dec 31 The African Union has threatened targetted sanctions against those inciting the violence in South Sudan and hampering international efforts to negotiate an end to the two-week outburst of fighting that risks drawing in the wider region.

"(Council) expresses its intention to take appropriate measures, including targeted sanctions, against all those who incite violence, including along ethnic lines, continue hostilities (and) undermine the envisaged inclusive dialogue," the AU's Peace and Security Council said late on Monday. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Richard Lough and Eric Walsh)