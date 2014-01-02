* Three-week conflict cleaves country along ethnic lines
* Both sides agree to ceasefire but fighting continues
* World's youngest state risks full-blown civil war
(Adds SPLA chief of staff, bishop of Bor, UK envoy)
By Carl Odera and Aaron Maasho
JUBA/ADDIS ABABA, Jan 2 South Sudan's army
(SPLA) said it was advancing on two rebel-controlled towns on
Thursday as both sides gathered in Ethiopia for peace talks to
end three weeks of violence that has pushed the world's youngest
nation towards civil war.
Both sides have agreed in principle to a ceasefire but
neither has indicated when the fighting, which has killed more
than 1,000 people and displaced nearly 200,000, will stop.
South Sudanese President Salva Kiir declared a state of
emergency late on Wednesday in Unity state and Jonglei, whose
respective provincial capitals of Bentiu and Bor are in the
hands of militia loyal to former vice president Riek Machar.
A rebel spokesman in Unity dismissed the SPLA's comments on
its advance as lies and said South Sudan's army and the national
government in the capital Juba had resorted to a "war of
allegations" before peace negotiations could get underway.
International pressure for a peace deal is mounting.
Neighbouring countries mediating between the two warring sides
have warned that continued fighting could scupper talks.
"We are advancing to Bor because these people want to come
to Juba," SPLA Chief of Staff James Hoth Mai told reporters in
the capital. "We don't yet have a ceasefire and we don't want
them to come and get us."
Bor lies 190 kilometres (118 miles) north of Juba by road.
Analysts say control of Bor hands the rebels a territorial base
relatively close to Juba, strengthening their negotiating hand.
Mai said SPLA troops were also approaching Bentiu after
seizing the nearby town of Mayom on Wednesday. A rebel spokesman
in Bentiu said Mayom remained in rebel hands, a comment backed
up by a spokesman for the United Nations mission in South Sudan.
"As of early morning, our understanding was that Mayom was
in the hands of troops belonging to Division 4 of the SPLA who
have defected to Machar," the U.N.'s Joe Contreras told Reuters.
STENCH OF DEATH
The clashes erupted on Dec. 15 and quickly spread to half of
the country's 10 states, unsettling oil markets and raising
fears of the conflict destabilising an already fragile region.
Kiir has accused his long-term political rival Machar, whom
he sacked in July, of starting the fighting in a bid to seize
power. The conflict has split the country along ethnic lines,
between Kiir's Dinkas and Machar's Nuer group.
Machar denies Kiir's charge but he has taken to the bush and
has acknowledged leading soldiers battling the government.
Bor's Anglican bishop, Ruben Akurdit Ngong, said bodies
littered the town, where Nuer militias massacred Dinkas in an
outburst of inter-ethnic fighting in 1991.
"The town smells terribly of human corpses," said Ngong, who
fled the rebels' advance on Bor on Sunday after prayers.
The SPLA estimates the number of rebels in Bor at between
4,000 and 7,000.
Mediators say the talks in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa
are meant to focus on how to roll out and monitor a ceasefire.
Asked if both sides were genuine about a ceasefire, Andrew
Mace, Britain's acting envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, said more
needed to be done to demonstrate that commitment.
"(It) looks like they're still moving for a military
advantage rather than preparing a ceasefire," Mace said.
Rebel negotiators are already in Addis Ababa. An Ethiopian
official said only half of the government's delegation was
present, with the remainder due in the city later on Thursday.
Each side would meet with Seyoum Mesfin, one of two
mediators appointed by the east African bloc IGAD. "Then (they)
hopefully proceed to face-to-face talks," the official added.
The White House has raised the pressure for talks, saying
there would be accountability for any atrocities and war crimes.
The U.N. mission in South Sudan said ethnic-based
atrocities, often carried out against civilians by uniformed
men, had taken place across the country.
The government said on Thursday it had formed a committee to
investigate those involved in killing innocent people.
(Additional reporting and writing by Richard Lough in Nairobi;
Editing by Gareth Jones)