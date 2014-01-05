* Fighting broke out in Juba in mid-December, then spread
* Rival factions yet to hold face-to-face negotiations
* U.S. Secretary of State Kerry backs Ethiopia talks
By Carl Odera and Aaron Maasho
JUBA/ADDIS ABABA, Jan 5 Gunshots rang out in
South Sudan's capital, Juba, for about an hour on Sunday as
peace talks between rebels and the government to hammer out a
ceasefire deal faced further delay in neighbouring Ethiopia.
The gunfire came from the direction of the military
headquarters of the SPLA government forces, towards the northern
outskirts of the city. It was not clear who was involved.
Three weeks of fighting, which began in Juba but spread
beyond, often along ethnic faultlines, have killed more than a
thousand people, forced a cut in oil output and left the world's
newest state on the brink of civil war.
Juba has been largely calm since the early clashes, though
there was also a brief gun fight on Saturday evening and
residents talk of growing tensions.
"I saw a truck full of soldiers going along the Bilpam road.
They were singing. About 20 minutes later the shooting started
and people started running towards town," said Animu Afekuru,
who lives in the neighbourhood.
Western and regional powers, many of which supported the
negotiations that led to South Sudan's secession from Sudan in
2011, are pressing for a peace deal, fearing the latest fighting
could destabilise east Africa.
The unrest pits President Salva Kiir's SPLA government
forces against rebels loyal to former vice president Riek
Machar.
Both warring factions have said they want peace and are
committed to a ceasefire in principle, though neither has
indicated when they would lay down their weapons.
But there is widespread scepticism in Juba, where residents
are on edge amid rumours of a rebel advance on the city that
lies on the banks of the White Nile.
"I fear for our country in the coming days," said
19-year-old Nyathok Khat. "The politicians don't care about the
suffering of the people."
NO "DELAY GIMMICK"
Fighting also erupted outside the flashpoint town of Bor,
capital of vast Jonglei state which has untapped oil reserves.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday voiced his
support for the Addis Ababa peace talks and warned against the
use of force by either side to gain the upper hand.
"The negotiations have to be serious. They cannot be a delay
gimmick in order to continue the fighting and try to find
advantage on the ground at the expense of the people of South
Sudan," Kerry told reporters during a visit to Israel.
Rebel and government negotiators were supposed to sit down
face-to-face for the first time on Sunday. But the rebel
delegation and a Western diplomat told Reuters late in the
evening there would be no meeting that day.
Kiir blamed his long term rival, whom he sacked in July, for
starting the fighting in a bid to seize power. Machar dismissed
the allegation but he has acknowledged leading soldiers battling
the government.
A key stumbling block to the talks is what should happen to
a number of political detainees allied to Machar who are accused
of involvement in the plot.
The rebels have demanded their comrades' release - a call
backed by the United States and European Union.
"This is a capital offence, it is a case of treason and we
are expected as the government of the Republic of South Sudan to
investigate within two, three days? This is out of the
question," South Sudan's Information Minister Michael Makuei
told reporters in Addis Ababa.
Several false starts have dampened hopes for a swift end to
the fighting, which has driven more than 200,000 people from
their homes. The United Nations is scrambling to raise money to
provide food, clean water and shelter.
Sudan's state news service reported Sudanese President Omar
Hassan al-Bashir would head to Juba on Monday to meet Kiir.
