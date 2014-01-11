* Envoys' trip meant to hasten ceasefire deal
* South Sudan govt. delegation optimistic on deal
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 11 Three African envoys headed
to South Sudan on Saturday to try to persuade rebel leader Riek
Machar to accept a ceasefire deal to end fighting that has
driven the world's youngest nation to the brink of full-blown
civil war.
More than three weeks of fighting between President Salva
Kiir's SPLA government forces and rebels loyal to former vice
president Machar have killed more than 1,000 people, driven
230,000 from their homes and forced a cut in oil production.
Kiir's information minister said he believed the ceasefire
deal, which the two sides have been haggling over in
face-to-face talks in neighbouring Ethiopia since Tuesday, could
be signed once the envoys return to Addis Ababa.
"The negotiators travelled to South Sudan this morning to
meet Riek Machar. The aim is to expedite the signing of a
cessation of hostilities agreement," a diplomat close to the
talks told Reuters.
Machar's whereabouts have not been disclosed by members of
his delegation at the Addis Ababa talks. But sources at the
talks say he is in a town in South Sudan's strife-torn Jonglei
region close to the border with Ethiopia.
A draft copy of the ceasefire deal drafted by mediators
envisages monitoring mechanisms to ensure full implementation.
The ceasefire has been held up by rebel demands for the release
of 11 politicians allied to Machar and detained since December.
"OPTIMISTIC"
"We are optimistic that we will sign the cessation of
hostilities agreement as soon as the envoys are back from their
mission, said South Sudanese Information Minister Michael
Makuei, who heads the government's delegation in Addis Ababa.
South Sudan's army said on Friday it had regained the
rebel-held town of Bentiu, restoring government control of Unity
state where oil production had been halted by fighting.
The rebels said they made a "tactical withdrawal" from
Bentiu to avoid civilian casualties.
South Sudan's oil production fell by 45,000 barrels per day
to 200,000 bpd after oilfields in Unity state were shut down due
to fighting. Upper Nile state is still pumping about 200,000
bpd, according to the government.
The conflict in South Sudan has caused unease among the
country's main Western backers and neighbours.
Sources briefed on U.S. discussions told Reuters Washington
was weighing targeted sanctions against South Sudan due to its
leaders' failure to end the crisis. Such sanctions focus on
individuals, entities or sectors in a country.
The possibility of sanctions against a country Washington
helped create in 2011 shows how frustrated President Barack
Obama's administration has become with Kiir and the rebels.
Largely Christian South Sudan gained independence from
predominantly Muslim Sudan in 2011 after a referendum was held
in keeping with a 2005 U.S.-backed peace deal that ended a
north-south civil war that had left millions dead.
(Editing by James Macharia and Gareth Jones)