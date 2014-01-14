* Most of the dead were children - development official
* Rebels, government fighting for control of Malakal
* Ugandan opposition questions deployment of troops
By Carl Odera
JUBA, Jan 14 Scores of South Sudanese drowned
when a packed ferry capsized in the White Nile near the capital
of an oil-producing region where government forces and rebels
have fought for control, officials said on Tuesday.
A government spokesman said about 200 people died as they
took to the river to flee clashes in Malakal, a major transit
point and administrative centre of Upper Nile state.
Another official in charge of disaster relief said he could
not give a death toll because of poor communications with the
area.
"The boat was overloaded with people," said Banak Joshua,
the director general of disaster management at the Humanitarian
Affairs Ministry. He declined to say how many died.
"Most of the casualties were children because the adults
probably swam to safety," he told Reuters.
Rebels led by former Vice President Riek Machar said on
Tuesday they had seized control of Malakal, which lies 330 miles
(530 km) north of the capital, a report denied by President
Salva Kiir's government, which said their rivals were repelled.
"There has been fighting today until 5 p.m. The rebels have
been ... repulsed," said presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny,
responding to the rebel claim, which was made on the sidelines
of peace talks in Addis Ababa.
U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky told reporters in New York
that as a result of Tuesday's violence, the number of uprooted
people seeking refuge at the U.N. base in Malakal has nearly
doubled to 20,000. Almost 1,000 peacekeepers there - including
110 newly arrived police - are protecting civilians, he said.
The South Sudanese presidential spokesman said 200 people
had died after the ferry capsized and accused rebels of driving
panicked residents out of town. Nesirky said the U.N. mission in
South Sudan was trying to verify reports of casualties from the
ferry accident.
Fighting that erupted in mid-December has reopened ethnic
faultlines. According to one estimate, the conflict may have
killed as many as 10,000 people, although there is no official
toll for those killed in the desperately poor nation. The United
Nations has said that well over 1,000 people have died.
PEACE TALKS 'PROGRESSING WELL'
The UNHCR, the U.N. refugee agency, said that 355,000 people
in South Sudan have been forced to flee their homes, up from
200,000 last week. It also said that around 78,000 of them have
fled abroad. The U.N. humanitarian aid coordinator's office in
New York, however, said around 413,000 South Sudanese - nearly
half a million - have been displaced by the fighting.
Nesirky said U.N. peacekeepers were protecting more than
65,000 civilians who have sought refuge at U.N. bases across the
country.
Peace talks in the Ethiopian capital that began this month
have made little obvious progress till now, with the government
rejecting rebel demands for the release of 11 of their political
allies jailed after they were accused of attempting a coup.
The United States is weighing targeted sanctions against
South Sudan due to the failure of leaders in the world's
youngest nation to take steps to end a crisis that has brought
the country to the brink of civil war, sources briefed on U.S.
discussions told Reuters last week.
Michael Makuei, government spokesman at the talks, said
talks had moved forward and the two sides had agreed to discuss
the cessation of hostilities and detainees separately.
"We are progressing well, and probably by tomorrow
(Wednesday) we may agree on the cessation of hostilities," he
said. "Thereafter, we will move to the other topic, which is the
issue of the detainees."
In Uganda, which sent troops to South Sudan days after
fighting erupted last month, opposition lawmakers said the
government should have sought an international mandate for the
deployment and should set a time limit on the troops' stay.
"For us to be involved in South Sudan we must follow
international regulations," opposition MP Jack Wamanga said
during a parliamentary debate, called to seek parliamentary
approval for the move.
He said Uganda should have sought backing from the United
Nations, the African Union or IGAD, the regional African group
that is sponsoring the peace talks in Ethiopia.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, himself a former
rebel-turned-statesman whose supporters dominate parliament,
backed President Kiir's SPLA rebels during Sudan's civil war
before South Sudan split from Khartoum in 2011 as part of a 2005
U.S.-backed peace deal that ended decades of civil war.
The government has not said how many troops it has sent to
its northern neighbour, but last month military sources told
Reuters it involved deploying hundreds of soldiers.
Officials initially said the soldiers would help evacuate
Ugandans stuck in South Sudan but has since admitted they were
protecting Juba's airport and the presidential palace.
Rebels have accused Uganda of deeper support for Kiir's
forces, including mounting air raids. Uganda denies this.
(Additional reporting by Elias Biryabarema in Kampala and Louis
Charbonneau in New York; Editing by Edmund Blair and Andrew
Heavens)