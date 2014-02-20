* Government says Malakal divided between army, rebels
* Oil output around 170,000 bpd earlier this week
* Peace talks stalled
(Adds rebel denial of receiving outside help)
By Carl Odera
JUBA, Feb 20 The capital of South Sudan's main
oil-producing region was divided between the army and rebels on
Thursday after the worst fighting since a January ceasefire
stoked jitters in global oil markets.
The Juba government said it remained committed to peace
talks but that it had to react after rebels allied to former
vice president Riek Machar on Tuesday attacked Malakal, which
lies on the edge of Upper Nile state's oil fields.
A petroleum ministry official told Reuters oil production
had fallen to about 170,000 barrels per day even before the
rebel strike on Malakal, a fall of around a third.
"The reduction has nothing to do with the fighting but more
(to do with) technical issues," the official said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
"We have had to rely on river transport for technical
equipment for the last two months and you cannot guarantee
safety on that channel," he said.
Even so, the attack on Malakal raises concerns over the
security of South Sudan's northern oil wells - an economic
lifeline for Juba and also neighbouring Sudan, which earns vital
hard currency from fees received for use of its oil pipeline.
International pressure is mounting on the warring factions
to return to negotiations, although Western diplomats say in
private that mutual recriminations over ceasefire violations
raise questions about each side's commitment to talks.
"Malakal is not yet fully calm ... There are pockets of
resistance within the town. It is split between the two sides,"
South Sudan's Information Minister Michael Makuei told Reuters
in Ethiopia, where East African states are trying to broker a
second round of peace talks.
Upper Nile is the only state pumping oil after production in
neighbouring Unity state was halted earlier in the conflict, a
suspension which had already forced the government to cut output
by about a fifth to around 200,000 bpd.
"SPOILT CHILD"
The petroleum official told Reuters 167,367 barrels were
pumped on Monday and 168,403 on Tuesday, the day rebels struck
Malakal. Those levels could fall further if fighting extends
into Upper Nile's oil fields, oil industry observers say.
Malakal, a dusty market town on the banks of the White Nile,
lies about 140 km (90 miles) from an oil complex where a key
crude processing facility is situated.
Global oil prices have been supported in the past two days
in part because of the conflict in South Sudan.
Thousands of people have been killed and more than 800,000
have fled their homes since fighting began two months ago,
triggered by a power struggle between President Salva Kiir and
Machar, his former deputy whom he sacked in July.
Minister Makuei told Reuters the government still sought a
peaceful resolution to the crisis and would "continue talking
despite the aggressive and intolerable (ceasefire) violations".
Diplomats say the latest violence has cast doubts over the
peace talks which have already been delayed by rebel demands for
the release of four remaining political detainees and the
withdrawal of Ugandan troops from the country.
The Juba government says it is frustrated that the
international community has not been harder in its criticism of
the rebels following the assault on Malakal.
"How long will these rebels continue to act as the spoilt
child of the international community?" presidential spokesman
Ateny Wek Ateny said.
The United States said on Wednesday it was deeply concerned
by the fighting in and around Malakal, which it called a blatant
violation of the cessation of hostilities agreement.
The government has accused the rebels of receiving support
from outside, but has not publicly identified the source it
believes has assisted the rebel forces.
Lul Ruai Koang, spokesman on military affairs for Machar's
delegation at the talks in Ethiopia, denied the government
claims that the rebels were receiving support from outside.
"It is a lie. We are not being supported by anyone from
outside. We are on our own," he said in Addis Ababa. "They are
making these wild allegations because they are not winning."
(Additional reporting by Lesley Wroughton in Washington and
Aaron Maasho in Addis Ababa; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing
by Jon Boyle and Gareth Jones)