By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Feb 27 South Sudan's government
troops and rebel forces have committed serious abuses that may
amount to war crimes during fighting in two oil-producing
regions, with patients too weak to flee shot in their beds,
according to rights and humanitarian groups.
"A clear pattern of reprisal killings based on ethnicity,
massive destruction, and widespread looting has emerged in this
conflict," Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report released on
Thursday.
The medical humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans
Frontières (MSF) reported "scenes of horror" in the regional
capital Malakal.
"Malakal is deserted, with houses burned throughout and
countless dead bodies strewn in the streets," said Carlos
Francisco, MSF's emergency coordinator in Malakal.
MSF staff found hospital patients who had been executed in
their beds in Malakal, he said.
Thousands have been killed and more than 800,000 have fled
their homes since fighting began in South Sudan two months ago,
triggered by a power struggle between President Salva Kiir and
Riek Machar, his former deputy whom he sacked in July.
The warring sides signed the ceasefire on Jan. 23 to end
weeks of fighting but sporadic clashes have continued.
The fighting in Malakal, capital of the main oil-producing
Upper Nile region, was the worst since the ceasefire. The town
is now divided between the army and rebels.
Troops from both sides have extensively looted and destroyed
civilian property in Malakal and Bentiu, the oil hub of the
nearby Unity state where they also targeted civilians and
carried out extrajudicial executions, "often based on
ethnicity", HRW said.
Kiir is from the dominant Dinka tribe, while Machar is a
Nuer.
Oil production ceased in Unity state because of the
fighting, and national oil production had fallen by a third to
about 170,000 barrels per day since December.
The Upper Nile state minister for information said fighting
was still going on in Malakal.
The violence has cast doubts over the peace talks in Addis
Ababa, which have already been delayed by rebel demands for the
release of four political detainees held by the government on
suspicion of plotting a coup alongside Machar, and the
withdrawal of Ugandan troops from the country.
Officials at the negotiations say the rebels will now demand
that President Kiir step down pending a timeframe for elections.
"The best thing right now is for (Salva) Kiir Mayardit to
resign," said Angelina Teny, Machar's wife and former state
minister for energy and mining.
Officials from the South Sudan government delegation at the
talks were not available to comment on the proposal.
On Thursday, government officials said around 150 people
died in Upper Nile region when rebels opened fire on a boat
carrying people escaping the fighting as it crossed a river.
Rebel officials were not immediately available to comment.
