* Malakal is capital of oil-producing Upper Nile state
* Oil output still at 160,000 bpd despite fighting
* Government keeps negotiators at home, talks delayed
By Carl Odera
JUBA, March 20 South Sudan has driven rebels out
of the capital of an oil-producing state, its government said on
Thursday, in further fighting as another attempt to resume peace
talks fell through.
Presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny said the town of
Malakal, on the White Nile river near major oilfields in the
north of the country, had been shattered by fighting but that
its recapture marked a strategically important win.
The latest clashes highlighted the lack of headway made in
peace talks between the government and rebels loyal to former
vice president Riek Machar who have not commented on the status
of Malakal.
Negotiations were scheduled to resume on Thursday but the
Juba government said it had not sent its delegation to
neighbouring Ethiopia, which is hosting the talks, in a dispute
over who should be represented.
"Our negotiation team has not yet gone to Addis Ababa. Only
the government and the rebels should sit at the negotiation
table," Ateny told reporters in South Sudan's capital.
Juba objects to seven ex-political detainees freed forming a
third party at the talks. They were released in January but the
government says they could still face criminal charges for
alleged involvement in a coup plot.
"They are not fighting the government, they have no forces,
they are still suspects," Ateny said.
The so-far futile peace talks have frustrated Western
backers of the world's youngest country who are pressing both
sides to honour a January ceasefire deal.
The United States, Britain, European Union and Norway on
Wednesday threatened targeted sanctions against the warring
sides in South Sudan, which declared independence from Sudan in
2011 but has been plagued by disorder since.
Other major sticking points stalling the negotiations are
rebel demands that four remaining political detainees be freed,
and the withdrawal of Ugandan troops.
Ugandan forces entered South Sudan on Juba's invitation to
help protect the airport, presidential palace and other
installations in the capital, but have been accused by rebels of
fighting alongside government soldiers in various flashpoints.
Malakal is a gateway to Upper Nile state's oil fields, where
production his week held steady at about 160,000 barrels a day,
an official told Reuters on Wednesday. Oil facilities in
neighbouring Unity state were shut soon after the fighting
erupted in mid-December.
Thousands have been killed and almost a million uprooted
from their homes in the conflict, which has often pitted
factions from President Salva Kiir's Dinka community and the
Nuer ethnic group of Machar against each other.
(Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Mark Heinrich)