* Malakal is capital of oil-producing Upper Nile state
* Rebels say made tactical retreat, then counter-attacked
* Government keeps negotiators at home as talks are delayed
(Adds rebel comment)
By Carl Odera
JUBA, March 20 South Sudanese rebels and
government troops both said they controlled the capital of an
oil-producing state on Thursday after days of fighting, as
another attempt to resume peace talks in neighbouring Ethiopia
fell through.
Presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny said the town of
Malakal, on the White Nile near oilfields in the north of the
country, had been shattered by fighting but that its recapture
marked a strategically important win.
A rebel spokesman said fighters allied to former vice
president Riek Machar had made a tactical retreat from Malakal
on Wednesday evening as the town came under heavy bombardment.
But he said the rebels waged a new offensive on Thursday.
"We have retaken Malakal this afternoon after launching a
counter-attack," Lul Ruai Koang, a rebel spokesman on military
affairs, told Reuters in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.
It was not immediately possible to verify either side's
account.
The latest clashes highlighted the lack of headway made in
peace talks between the government and rebels after a ceasefire
deal in January collapsed.
Negotiations were scheduled to resume on Thursday but the
Juba government said it had not sent its delegation to Ethiopia
because of a dispute over who should be represented.
"Our negotiation team has not yet gone to Addis Ababa. Only
the government and the rebels should sit at the negotiation
table," Ateny told reporters in South Sudan's capital.
SANCTIONS THREAT
Juba objects to seven ex-political detainees freed forming a
third party at the talks. They were released in January but the
government says they could still face criminal charges for
alleged involvement in a coup plot.
"They are not fighting the government, they have no forces,
they are still suspects," Ateny said.
The failure of peace talks so far has frustrated Western
backers of the world's youngest country who are pressing both
sides to lay down their weapons.
The United States, Britain, European Union and Norway on
Wednesday threatened targeted sanctions against the warring
sides in South Sudan, which declared independence from Sudan in
2011 but has been plagued by disorder since.
Rebel spokesman Koang said Ugandan air and ground forces had
bombed anti-government forces in Malakal on Wednesday, forcing
their withdrawal to avoid more civilian casualties.
The presence of Ugandan troops in South Sudan is a major
sticking point stalling the negotiations.
Ugandan forces entered South Sudan on Juba's invitation to
help protect the airport, presidential palace and other
installations in the capital, but have been accused by rebels of
fighting alongside government soldiers in various flashpoints.
Malakal is a gateway to Upper Nile state's oil fields, where
production his week held steady at about 160,000 barrels a day,
an official told Reuters on Wednesday. Oil facilities in
neighbouring Unity state were shut soon after the fighting
erupted in mid-December.
Thousands have been killed and almost a million uprooted
from their homes in the conflict, which has often pitted
factions from President Salva Kiir's Dinka community and the
Nuer ethnic group of Machar against each other.
(Additional reporting by Aaron Maasho in Addis Ababa; Writing
by Richard Lough; Editing by Andrew Roche)