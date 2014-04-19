* Rebels aim for oil fields and installations
* Spokesman says campaign aims to force peace talks
* UN denied emergency access to Bentiu town
By Carl Odera
NAIROBI, April 19 A fresh offensive by South
Sudanese rebels this week aims to seize oil fields and towns
with oil installations to starve the government of funds for its
war chest, a rebel spokesman said on Saturday.
James Gadet Dak, spokesman for rebel leader Riek Machar,
said oil revenues helped President Salva Kiir engage Ugandan
troops and Sudanese militias to keep him in power and delay the
start of peace negotiations agreed in a ceasefire in January.
Rebel troops seized control of Bentiu, capital of the oil
producing Unity State, on Tuesday. Fighting has continued in the
area but poor communications make it difficult to confirm claims
of further fighting by the rebel or government sides.
Once in control of Bentiu, the rebels told oil firms there
to pack up and leave within a week after they recaptured Bentiu.
Oil firms operating in South Sudan include China National
Petroleum Corp, India's ONGC Videsh and Malaysia's Petronas.
"We are targeting the oil fields because we want to stop
Salva Kiir from using the oil revenues to finance the war and
renting foreign forces, particularly Ugandans and other Sudanese
rebels which are allied to Salva Kiir's forces," Gadet said.
"This is to put pressure on Salva Kiir to talk peace in good
faith and if he does not heed to that we are coming to Juba to
depose him," he added.
The cessation of hostilities agreement signed on Jan. 23 had
largely held until this week, except for isolated skirmishes.
The talks on a comprehensive political settlement that were
agreed back then have been delayed several times as the two
sides haggle over preliminary details. They are now due to start
in Addis Ababa in neighbouring Ethiopia on April 23.
NO ACCESS TO BENTIU
Thousands of people have been killed and more than one
million displaced since fighting erupted in Africa's newest
state in the middle of December, triggered by a power struggle
between Kiir and the vice president he sacked, Machar.
Gadet said the rebels wanted Ugandan troops to leave South
Sudan. They also saw a trial of Machar allies accused of
plotting to oust Kiir as evidence of the president's lack of
good faith in the planned talks.
Kiir's spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny rejected claims of lack of
good faith on the government's part.
"It is them who aren't actually negotiating in good faith,"
Ateny said, adding Kiir travelled to Ethiopia on Thursday to
meet with the mediators to find ways to jumpstart the process.
Ateny said there was heavy fighting on Saturday in Bentiu as
government troops tried to seize the town back from the rebels.
The UN said it was denied access to Bentiu to provide vital
assistance to civilians. It only spoke being blocked by "one of
the warring parties," an apparent reference to the rebels.
"There has been direct targeted killing of people based on
nothing else except their identity and it is imperative that the
United Nations and the non-governmental organisations reinforce
their ability in Bentiu," Toby Lanzer, the UN humanitarian
coordinator in the country, told Reuters.
The fighting has also exacerbated ethnic tensions between
Kiir's Dinka people and Machar's Nuer. After the rebels seized
Bentiu, Dinka residents of Bor town in Jonglei state attacked a
United Nations base sheltering about 5,000 people, mostly Nuer,
there on Thursday.
Joe Contreras, acting spokesman for the UN mission in the
country (UNMISS), said 48 dead bodies were found inside the
base, while South Sudanese authorities said they recovered 10
more bodies near the compound, bringing the total killed to 58.
Another 98 people, including two Indian security personnel
for UNMISS, were injured in the attack, Contreras told Reuters.
(Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Tom Heneghan)