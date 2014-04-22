* Dozens of rotting bodies piled high in streets
* Rebels say army carried out slaughter in Bentiu
* Talks have made scant headway since Jan. 23 ceasefire deal
By Carl Odera
NAIROBI, April 22 Peace talks with South Sudan's
rebels have been delayed again, the government said on Tuesday,
a day after the United Nations accused rebel fighters of
massacring civilians in an oil town they had seized.
"The talks have been postponed," Information Minister
Michael Makuei told Reuters by telephone. "The reason (the
mediators) gave is that it will give them the opportunity to
make further consultations."
Negotiations between the government of President Salva Kiir
and rebels loyal to former vice president Riek Machar have
failed to advance since the Jan. 23 signing of a ceasefire which
never took hold.
The killing of hundreds of men, women and children in the
oil hub of Bentiu, which was seized by the rebels a week ago,
has exacerbated ethnic tensions between Kiir's Dinka people and
Machar's Nuer. The rebels deny they carried out the killings.
A U.N. official told Reuters she had seen dozens of rotting
bodies strewn in Bentiu's dusty streets.
"(In) the market place we saw large piles of bodies, dozens
and dozens of bodies, piled up on top of each other," said
Amanda Weyler, communications officer for the U.N. humanitarian
coordination office OCHA. Women were among the dead, she said.
The United Nations said on Monday that rebels had killed
civilians as they sought refuge in a hospital, a mosque and a
church.
The rebels said the U.N. allegations were baseless and
accused a part of the U.N. mission in South Sudan of pedalling
"cheap propaganda" to win favour with Kiir, blaming government
forces for the systematic killings.
"The government forces and their allies committed these
heinous crimes while retreating," rebel spokesman Lul Ruai Koang
said in an emailed statement. These are ridiculous allegations
fabricated by enemies of (the) war of resistance for democratic
reforms."
The East African IGAD group brokering the talks postponed
their resumption by five days to April 28, the government said.
More than 1 million people have fled their homes since
fighting erupted in the world's youngest country in December.
Thousands of people have been killed and tens of thousands
have sought refuge at U.N. bases around the country after the
violence spread across the country the size of France and took
on an ethnic dimension.
(Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)