ADDIS ABABA May 7 South Sudan's government said it ordered its army on Wednesday to halt attacking rebel forces for a month, amid mounting international pressure for a deal to end ethnic violence that risks spiralling into genocide.

South Sudan's Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth said that the government's commitment to honour a "month of tranquillity" meant it could still fight back if attacked.

