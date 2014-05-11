(Inserts dropped worth in paragraph 7 to make clear Aguer is
South Sudan's army spokesman)
* Rival leaders signed new ceasefire deal on Friday
* Ceasefire came into effect late on Saturday
* January pact to halt fighting collapsed quickly
* U.N. official confirms fighting around flashpoint town
By Andrew Green
JUBA, May 11 South Sudan's army and rebel forces
blamed each other on Sunday for violating a ceasefire hours
after it came into effect, fighting that will frustrate
international mediators who had pressured both sides to stop the
ethnic-fuelled conflict.
A U.N. official confirmed there had been fighting in the
area of the flashpoint town of Bentiu, saying shooting came from
both sides. Both army and rebels also reported clashes
elsewhere.
President Salva Kiir and rebel commander Riek Machar met
face to face on Friday to sign the ceasefire deal - the second
time the two sides have promised to stop fighting after an
accord in January swiftly collapsed.
All fighting was supposed to stop 24 hours after the signing
late on Friday.
Clashes erupted in South Sudan in December after months of
tensions sparked by Kiir's decision in July to sack his long
time rival Machar from the post of deputy president.
The conflict threatens to tear apart a nation that only
became independent from Sudan in 2011. Deep ethnic divisions are
partly to blame for the violence, which pits Kiir's Dinka people
against the Nuer of Machar.
South Sudanese army spokesman Philip Aguer said his forces
had been attacked in two positions in oil-producing Unity State,
one of them near Bentiu, where an ethnic massacre in April
raised worries of a potential genocide.
"They attacked only six hours after the ceasefire came into
effect," Aguer told Reuters, although he said the government's
SPLA army was able to repulse both assaults.
The U.N. official, who asked not to be named until more
information was gathered, said there was heavy fighting around
Bentiu on Sunday morning but said it later became more sporadic.
In rival accusations, rebel military spokesman Lul Ruai
Koang said the army launched attacks in Unity state and Upper
Nile state, another oil producing region. He said shelling on
Upper Nile rebel positions began a few hours before the
ceasefire deadline but continued after it into Sunday morning.
"The latest violations of the agreement to resolve the
crisis in South Sudan shows that Kiir is either insincere or not
in control of his forces," he told Reuters.
WESTERN POWERS CALL FOR FIGHTING TO STOP
Mediators had demanded Kiir and Machar meet for face-to-face
talks in Ethiopia this time, rather than leave any ceasefire to
negotiators, to obtain their personal commitment to making it
last.
The United States and European Union states, which have been
pressing hard for a deal, had welcomed Friday's agreement and
called on both leaders to issue immediate orders for a halt to
fighting.
Western powers were instrumental in South Sudan gaining
independence in 2011 and trumpeted the state's creation as a
policy success.
Washington, which has already slapped sanctions on
commanders from each side, warned of further steps if fighting
continued. The EU also said it was considering punitive measures
on those who committed rights abuses or blocked talks.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Raissa
Kasolowsky)