JUBA, July 10 The European Union on Thursday imposed a travel ban and asset freezes on two South Sudanese military leaders it said were violating ceasefire agreements put in place to stop fighting that has killed thousands.

The Council of the European Union did not name the two leaders in its brief statement or specify which sides they were on. The United States has taken similar measures against leaders from each side.

Clashes erupted in the capital Juba in December pitting the government forces of President Salva Kiir against supporters of Riek Machar, his former deputy and long-time rival. The conflict has reopened deep ethnic tensions in the world's youngest country, which only won independence from Sudan in 2011. (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)