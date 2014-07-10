* EU slaps travel bans, asset freezes on two individuals
* Unnamed pair accused of atrocities, blocking peace process
* Government side says observing May ceasefire
* Rebels urges neighbours to block access to ports,
pipelines
(Adds government comments)
By Carl Odera
JUBA, July 10 The European Union announced
travel bans and asset freezes on Thursday on two South Sudanese
military leaders it said were violating ceasefire agreements put
in place to stop fighting that has killed thousands.
The Council of the European Union said it would name the
two individuals on Friday when the sanctions come into effect.
The United States has already imposed similar measures against
leaders on both sides.
Fighting erupted in Juba in December, pitting the government
forces of President Salva Kiir against supporters of Riek
Machar, his former deputy and long-time rival. The conflict has
reopened deep ethnic tensions in the world's youngest country,
which only won independence from Sudan in 2011.
Peace talks between Kiir and Machar stalled after they last
met in May and agreed a ceasefire. A previous truce agreed in
January swiftly collapsed. The United Nations estimates more
than 10,000 people have been killed since December, and about a
million displaced.
"The Council today imposed sanctions against individuals
obstructing the South Sudanese peace process and responsible for
atrocities, as part of wider EU efforts to stop violence and
avoid further instability in the region," said an EU statement.
"Two persons responsible for violating the ceasefire
agreement will be targeted with a travel ban and a freeze of
their assets in the European Union."
An existing EU arms embargo on South Sudan remains in place.
South Sudan's deputy foreign minister, Bashir Bandi, said
government troops had observed the ceasefire.
"I don't think the government has been in violation since
the signing of the May 9 agreement. The instruction of the
commander-in-chief has been very clear, we are abiding (by it),
if anything we are in defence position," he told Reuters.
Rebel leader Machar told Reuters in an interview on
Wednesday he was not concerned by the threat of sanctions.
"If it is sanctions similar to what the Americans did -
sanctions on property - I don't own property. None of these
countries will say I have something that could be used as
leverage," he said.
Machar urged member countries of the Intergovernmental
Agency for Development (IGAD) - the East African bloc brokering
the peace talks - to restrict South Sudan's access to ports and
pipelines.
"If Sudan, as a member of IGAD, was to say 'we are going to
stop the (crude oil) flow' then Juba would listen," he said.
"If Kenya were to say they are closing the port, Juba would
listen. These are the only true sanctions that can contribute to
pushing the peace process forward."
In May, the United States imposed sanctions on Peter Gadet,
an army commander loyal to Machar, and Major-General Marial
Chanuong, head of Kiir's presidential guard, freezing any assets
they might hold in the United States, and blocked U.S. citizens
or companies from dealing with them.
Last month, IGAD threatened to impose sanctions on the
warring sides unless they stopped all military operations.
(Additional reporting and writing by George Obulutsa in
Nairobi, Aaron Maasho in Addis Ababa; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)