KAMPALA Oct 12 Uganda will announce plans to
start withdrawing its troops from South Sudan on Monday, the
government spokesman said, a move that will be welcomed by
Western and other states who have long voiced concern about the
presence of Ugandan forces.
"Uganda (government) shortly to announce UPDF leaves (South
Sudan) starting today," Opondo said on Twitter, after Uganda
sent an undisclosed number of soldiers in December 2013 after
conflict erupted. Most were posted to the area around South
Sudan's capital Juba.
