* Ugandan troops sent in Dec 2013, mostly around capital
* Fears the deployment could have stoked regional conflict
* Withdrawal in line with peace deal for government, rebels
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Oct 12 Uganda said it would start
withdrawing troops from South Sudan on Monday, in compliance
with a peace deal warring sides have signed, a move that will
please other regional and Western powers who feared the their
presence could worsen fighting.
Kampala sent columns of soldiers into its neighbour in late
2013 to prop up the government of President Salva Kiir soon
after clashes erupted with troops loyal to South Sudan's sacked
vice president Riek Machar. Most of the troops were posted
around South Sudan's capital Juba.
Their presence was one of the major bones of contention that
held up drawn-out peace talks between the warring sides held in
the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa for nearly two years.
"Uganda today announces the beginning of the withdrawal of
UPDF (Ugandan People's Defence Forces) from South Sudan," James
Mugume, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
told a news conference.
Amid mounting international pressure and the threat of
sanctions, Kiir and Machar signed a peace deal in August, even
though both sides have accused the other of attacks since.
Under the agreement mediated by the regional IGAD bloc,
foreign forces operating in the country were meant to start
pulling troops out 45 days upon the signing of the deal.
Mugume said in a statement on behalf of Foreign Affairs
Minister Henry Okello Oryem the withdrawal was to comply with
the peace deal.
Mugume said the move was also in compliance with a U.N.
Security Council resolution that endorsed the pact, and gave the
U.N. Mission in South Sudan, or UNMISS, responsibility to
monitor and enforce the deal.
The rebels protested about Uganda's involvement and other
powers said it could turn the fighting into a regional conflict.
At the time Uganda sent its troops in, it said it was in
line with African Union's tenet of protecting governments in
power in accordance with a country's constitution.
Colonel Philip Aguer, South Sudan's government military
spokesman, said arrangements for the complete withdrawal of the
Ugandan forces would be made once the rebels had agreed to sign
a separate agreement on security arrangements.
"If the rebels sign on the security arrangement then
definitely all the processes will be smoothly carried out,"
Aguer said.
The rebels said the peace deal was clear on the withdrawal.
"The issue of Ugandan forces ... comes from the peace
agreement that all the foreign forces should withdraw in 45
days," James Gatdet, rebel spokesman, told Reuters from Nairobi.
More than 2 million people have fled their homes in the
oil-producing country, which seceded from Sudan in 2011. More
than 10,000 people have so far died, humanitarian agencies say.
Uganda's Mugume said: "The deployment of UPDF soldiers
helped to stop what was likely to be the worst genocide in the
region."
General Katumba Wamala, Chief of Defence Forces of the UPDF,
said Uganda had between 2,000 and 3,000 troops in South Sudan,
and lost nine soldiers.
(Additional reporting by; Denis Dumo in Juba and Aaron Maasho
in Addis Ababa; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alison
Williams)