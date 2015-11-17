(Adds government response, recasts)
By Denis Dumo
JUBA Nov 17 Both factions in South Sudan's
civil war accused each other of violating a peace deal signed in
August, after the country's rebels said on Tuesday that
government soldiers had launched attacks against their positions
in oil-rich Unity state.
Defence Minister Koul Manyang Juuk said government troops
attacked the rebels in response to raids that the rebels had
carried out last week in Unity, Bentiu and Malakal states that
killed 22 people.
He said the attack violated a peace deal signed between
President Salva Kiir and rebel leader and former government
deputy Riek Machar.
"We are still optimistic that the peace agreement that we
have signed with the rebel leader Riek Machar will be
implemented," he told Reuters.
The world's youngest country descended into civil war in
December 2013 when a row between President Kiir and Machar ended
with fighting that often ran along ethnic fault lines between
Kiir's Dinka and Machar's Nuer people.
Under pressure from its neighbours and from the possibility
of sanctions, rebel leader Machar signed a peace deal on Aug. 17
and Kiir followed suit 10 days later, although both sides were
quick to accuse each other of further attacks.
Rebel spokesman Col. William Gatjiath Deng said in a
statement that in the latest attacks government troops hit eight
of their positions in various parts of rebel-held territory in
Unity State on Sunday and Monday.
"It's very unfortunate that these attacks happened at the
time when the country is in need of peace and the advance team
from the SPLM/A is preparing to visit Juba in order to sensitise
the civil population about the signed peace accord between
government and opposition," Deng said. The SPLM/A refers to the
rebels.
"SPLA/Juba faction wants to gain more territories from us
and this would jeopardise the peace deal," he added, referring
to the government.
Machar is expected in Juba on Nov. 23 where he is due to
meet South Sudan government leaders at a regional peace
conference. It will be his first time back in the capital since
the start of the civil war.
Unity State has experienced some of the worst fighting in
the conflict that has killed thousands of people and displaced
more than 2.2 million, 500,000 of whom have fled the country,
according to humanitarian agencies.
