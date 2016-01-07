JUBA Jan 7 South Sudan's warring parties agreed
on Thursday to share ministerial positions in a transitional
government of national unity, the chair of the body monitoring a
peace deal said.
President Salva Kiir and his rival, former vice president
Riek Machar, signed an accord last August to end fighting that
killed thousands of people and drove more than 2 million people
from their homes.
The deal stated that a transitional government would be
created for a period of 30 months followed by an election.
Festus Mogae, the chair of the monitoring commission, said
Kiir's government will nominate 16 ministers, including the
ministers for finance, defence and justice.
Machar's SPLM/A will nominate 10 ministers to portfolios
such as petroleum and interior which were reserved for his side.
Smaller parties will get four slots including the foreign
affairs brief and the Cabinet Affairs Ministry, Mogae said in a
statement.
He did not say when the appointments will be completed.
