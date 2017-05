JUBA Feb 11 South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has appointed his rival and former rebel leader Riek Machar to be his vice president, a decree broadcast on state television said on Thursday.

The decree said Machar will be the first vice president, but gave no more details.

South Sudan has been mired in conflict since December 2013, when clashes broke out between troops loyal to Kiir and soldiers backing Riek Machar, who previously held the vice president position. (Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by George Obulutsa)