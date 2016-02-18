South Sudan's ousted army chief returns to capital
NAIROBI, May 13 South Sudan's ousted army chief Paul Malong returned to the capital Juba on Saturday, saying he had no intention of staging a revolt against President Salva Kiir's government.
NAIROBI Feb 18 Fighting between youths sheltering in a U.N. compound in South Sudan's Malakal killed five people and wounded 30 after violence erupted between two ethnic groups, the U.N. peacekeeping mission said on Thursday.
South Sudan descended into civil war in December 2013 when a row between President Salva Kiir and his sacked deputy Riek Machar ended with fighting that often ran along ethnic fault lines.
People have been taking refuge in U.N.-administered "protection of civilian" sites, or POCs, since then. Thousands have been killed since late 2013.
The U.N. peacekeeping mission, UNMISS, said youths from the Shilluk and Dinka ethnic groups -- both staying in its protection site -- began fighting on Wednesday night using small arms, machetes and other weapons.
"UNMISS police in charge of maintaining order within the protection sites immediately intervened with tear gas to disperse the crowd. Casualties were brought to the international NGO clinic in the site," it said in a statement.
"U.N. troops have increased perimeter patrolling while physically securing areas in the vicinity of the Protection of Civilians site. UNMISS is also engaging with local authorities in Malakal to de-escalate the situation." (Writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Katharine Houreld)
NAIROBI, May 13 Seven South Sudanese opposition groups, including that of rebel leader Riek Machar, said on Saturday they had agreed to work closely in their bid to oust President Salva Kiir's government, as the civil war drags on in the oil-producing nation.