ADDIS ABABA Dec 18 A group of East African
foreign ministers will travel to South Sudan on Thursday to seek
an end to days of fighting, the first foreign mission to enter
the country since the eruption of the conflict that has killed
up to 500 people.
Clashes between rival groups of soldiers started in the
capital Juba late on Sunday and spread on Wednesday to the
flashpoint town of Bor, scene of an ethnic massacre in 1991,
raising fears of a slide into civil war.
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has accused his sacked
deputy Riek Machar of starting the fighting and trying to launch
a coup, charges denied by Machar. Kiir said on Wednesday he was
ready for dialogue.
"We will travel to Juba tomorrow to gain first-hand
knowledge of the situation on the ground, and discuss ways to
seek a political settlement to the crisis," Ethiopian Foreign
Affairs Minister Tedros Adhanom told Reuters.
"This is our neighbourhood and we are hopeful that this
situation will be solved amicably."
The ministers will travel under the umbrella of the East
African trade bloc the Intergovernmental Authority on
Development.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)