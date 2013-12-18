* South Sudan oil flows normally to Sudan - minister
* Khartoum says hopes for a return to calm in South
By Khaled Abdel Aziz
KHARTOUM, Dec 18 Sudan hopes calm will return to
South Sudan to avoid any spillover of ethnic conflict to
oil-rich areas along their border, a Sudanese cabinet minister
said on Wednesday after what the Juba government says was an
attempted coup.
Sudanese Information Minister Ahmed Belal Othman also told
Reuters that the flow of South Sudanese oil to Sudan had not
been interrupted by the unrest in Juba, which broke away from
Khartoum in 2011 following a referendum on independence.
President Salva Kiir of South Sudan blamed the violence on
his former deputy Riek Machar, whom he sacked earlier this year.
The president hails from the Dinka ethnic group, while Machar is
from the Nuer group.
"We hope calm will return to the South and that it does not
turn into an ethnic conflict between the two tribes - the Dinka
and the Nuer - particularly because the main oil areas are in
Nuer tribal areas in Unity State," Othman told Reuters.
South Sudan's Unity State, which borders Sudan, was the
scene of fierce conflict between the tribes that complicated
efforts to end the civil war between the north and south. The
war finished after more than two decades with the signing of an
internationally-backed peace deal in 2005.
South Sudanese soldiers clashed on Wednesday near the
flashpoint town of Bor, north of Juba, in fighting that has
spread from the capital.
Underlining Khartoum's concern with events in South Sudan,
Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir called Kiir two days
ago, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abu Bakr es-Sadiq said.
South Sudan, a landlocked country, pays fees to Sudan to
refine its crude and export it from Port Sudan on the Red Sea,
making the oil an important source of income for both states.
"South Sudan's oil is flowing normally to Sudan," Othman said.
The United Nations has received reports from local sources
in South Sudan that between 400 and 500 people had been killed
in violence that began on Sunday night when fighting broke out
between rival groups of soldiers.
Oil companies had been counting on a period of relative
stability after South Sudan's independence so they could step up
exploration. France's Total and some largely Asian
groups, among them China's CNPC, have interests there.