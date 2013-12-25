UPDATE 2-Oil falls after 3-day rally, but support seen above $50 per barrel
* But IEA warns market still bloated, supplies plentiful (Updates prices)
JUBA Dec 25 South Sudanese troops are fighting to stop rebels loyal to former Vice President Riek Machar taking control of the major oil producing Upper Nile state capital, Malakal, the presidential spokesman said on Wednesday.
"There has been heavy fighting between the forces loyal to Dr Riek Machar and the government forces (in Malakal)," presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny told Reuters by phone. The rebels first attacked Malakal on Tuesday morning, he said.
Ateny said Upper Nile oil fields, which produce about 200,000 barrels of oil per day, were far away from Malakal and under government control. "The oil fields are safe," he said.
(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* But IEA warns market still bloated, supplies plentiful (Updates prices)
LONDON, March 31 EDF Energy has poured the concrete for some of the first permanent structures at its Hinkley Point C nuclear project site in Britain after getting the go-ahead from the nuclear regulator earlier this week, the company said on Friday.
* Parent Hanergy Holding pays down 1.5 bln yuan of overdue funds