UPDATE 5-Oil prices under pressure as Libyan production recovery weighs
* China PMI data, Asia manufacturing figures support prices (Adds detail, updates prices)
JUBA Dec 27 South Sudanese rebels loyal to former Vice President Riek Machar have been defeated in Malakal, the capital of major oil producing Upper Nile state, after four days of intense fighting, the army spokesman told Reuters on Friday.
"(Government forces) are 100 percent in control of Malakal town and are pursuing the forces of the coup," army spokesman Philip Aguer told Reuters in Juba. Aguer on Thursday said rebels controlled half of Malakal. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Louise Ireland)
LONDON, April 3 Hedge funds have continued liquidating their large bullish position in crude amid doubts about the pace and timing of any rebalancing in the oil market.
LONDON, April 3 U.S. oil firm Cobalt said it would seek arbitration if Angola's state-run Sonangol failed to extend licence deadlines on two deepwater blocks, a move the U.S. company said was needed to help it sell the assets.