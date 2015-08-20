JUBA Aug 20 A South Sudanese journalist was shot dead while leaving a newspaper's office late on Wednesday, his colleagues said.

Peter Julius Moi, who worked with the independent New Nation newspaper in Juba, was shot as he headed home after work, his colleagues at the paper said, without saying who could be behind the killing.

A Reuters reporter saw his body on Thursday lying in the field where he was shot.

The killing comes just days after President Salva Kiir issued a warning to journalists.

"The freedom of press does not mean that you work against your country. And if anybody among them does not know this country has killed people, we will demonstrate it one day on them," Kiir told a news conference on Sunday, without elaborating.

