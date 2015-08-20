(Adds U.S. call for investigation and for Kiir to disavow
remarks)
By Denis Dumo
JUBA Aug 20 A South Sudanese journalist has
been shot dead in what a press freedom group described as a
"very foreboding sign" just days after the president issued a
warning to the media.
Peter Julius Moi, who worked with the independent New Nation
newspaper in Juba, was shot as he headed home after work, his
colleagues at the paper said.
Residents of the area where he was shot, in a field
southwest of the capital, said Moi was shot with two bullets in
the back. They said none of his belongings, including his mobile
phone, had been taken.
President Salva Kiir issued a warning to journalists before
flying to peace talks in Ethiopia.
"The freedom of press does not mean that you work against
your country. And if anybody among them does not know this
country has killed people, we will demonstrate it one day on
them," Kiir told a news conference on Sunday, without
elaborating.
Government officials and police were not available for
comment about Moi's killing despite repeated attempts by
Reuters.
The United States called for a thorough investigation of
Moi's death and for Kiir to renounce his comments.
"We're very concerned about this development," U.S. State
Department spokesman John Kirby, speaking to reporters in
Washington, said of Moi's death. He urged South Sudan
authorities "to expeditiously and thoroughly investigate this
incident."
"Separate and distinct, we are obviously deeply concerned
by President Kiir's comments regarding journalists earlier this
week, and we call on him to disavow those words," Kirby added.
Tom Rhodes, the east Africa representative for press freedom
group Committee to Protect Journalists, said: "A very foreboding
sign, the journalist was killed just three days after President
Salva Kiir threatened to target journalists before departing for
peace talks in Addis Ababa."
"It is still too early to tell whether there is a link, but
this tragedy will certainly cast a pall over independent
reporting in the country as South Sudanese journalists are
increasingly forced to self-censor as a means of survival," he
said.
Six other journalists were killed in January when they were
ambushed by unknown people in the western Bahr el Ghazal region.
Oliver Modi, chairman of the South Sudan Union of
Journalists, said, "It is very serious that, this year, Peter is
number seven who was killed in cold blood."
Several newspapers and broadcast stations have also been
closed by security personnel without notice or a court warrant.
At the talks in Addis Ababa, Kiir declined to sign a peace
agreement proposed by mediators to end the country's 20-month
conflict, saying he had some reservations about the pact and
asking for an extra two weeks.
(Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri in Nairobi and by Arshad
Mohammed in Washington; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by
Alison Williams and Ken Wills)