JUBA Dec 23 South Sudan's government remains in
control of the country's oil fields and will not accept a rebel
demand for politicians detained by the authorities over a
"foiled coup" to be freed for peace talks to start, the
information minister said on Monday.
Former Vice-President Riek Machar said on Monday his rebel
forces were in control of all the major oil fields in Unity and
Upper Nile states and that he was open to dialogue with Juba but
only if his political allies were released from detention.
"There is no way we will release anybody who is accused of a
coup d'etat," Information Minister Michael Makuei told Reuters
by telephone, while also dismissing Machar's comments about
controlling South Sudan's oil fields as "wishful thinking".
