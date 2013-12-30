JUBA Dec 30 Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said on Monday East African countries would have to defeat South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar if he rejected the Juba government's offer of a ceasefire.

"We (regional countries) gave Riek Machar four days to respond and if he doesn't we shall have to go for him, all of us, that is what we agreed in Nairobi," Museveni told reporters in the South Sudanese capital, Juba.

Asked what that meant, Museveni said: "to defeat him."

