WASHINGTON Jan 23 President Barack Obama said
on Thursday he welcomed the ceasefire between South Sudan's
government and rebels, but added that leaders need to work to
resolve the underlying causes of the conflict, and must quickly
release political detainees.
"South Sudan's leaders must demonstrate their sustained
commitment to a peaceful resolution of the crisis," Obama said
in a statement.
"They have an obligation to ensure that the lives of their
people and future of their young country are not further marred
by continued violence, and that individuals who have committed
atrocities are held to account."
