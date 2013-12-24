Iraq plans to reach 5 mln bpd oil output capacity before year-end
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
JUBA Dec 24 South Sudan oil production has fallen by 45,000 barrels per day to 200,000 bpd after oil fields in Unity state were shut down due to fighting, the petroleum ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We have temporarily shut down oil production in Unity state which was producing 45,000 barrels of oil per day," Petroleum Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau told Reuters by telephone.
"We remain with Upper Nile (state) which is producing 200,000 barrels per day." (Reporting by Carl Odera; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Jason Neely)
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq has given OPEC assurances it will fully comply with an agreement to cut oil supply in order to bolster crude prices, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Sunday.
QUITO, April 1 Venezuela's political crisis is looming over Sunday's tight presidential election in Ecuador, where a leftist government aligned with Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro is hoping to prolong its decade-long rule.