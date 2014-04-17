NAIROBI, April 17 A new bout of fighting in
South Sudan's oil-producing Unity state will delay the
resumption of output in the region, a senior oil ministry
official said on Thursday.
The latest fighting shattered several weeks of calm in Unity
after warring parties signed a ceasefire in January to end the
conflict, which was triggered by a power struggle between
President Salva Kiir and former Vice President Riek Machar.
Rebels loyal to Machar this week recaptured the capital of
Unity Bentiu, where the Juba government is trying to get the oil
flows back after stoppages in December when fighting erupted.
The oil ministry official who did not wish to be named said
the rebels damaged a refinery in Tharjath, injuring three
Russian oil workers at the facility.
"The oilfields have to be totally secure to warrant
resumption," said the official.
Production in Upper Nile state's Paloch oilfields, where
output has not been hampered by the conflict, stood at 159,000
barrels per day this week.
The country, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011,
produced 260,000 barrels a day before the outbreak of the
conflict in December.
Oil firms in South Sudan, a country roughly the size of
France, include China National Petroleum Corp, India's ONGC
Videsh and Malaysia's Petronas.
