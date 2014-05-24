(Recasts, adds quotes from the minister, updates on oil
NAIROBI May 24 Sudan has offered to supply
materials, engineers and electricity to South Sudan to speed up
the repair of oilfields damaged during a five month rebellion
that has cut output by a third, South Sudan's oil minister said
on Saturday.
Petroleum Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau told Reuters South
Sudan's output stood at 165,000 barrels per day (bpd), down from
245,000 bpd when the fighting broke out in December, but that
production should increase within 45 days to three months.
At least 10,000 people have died since violence erupted in
the capital Juba and spread across oil producing regions. South
Sudan is desperate to increase production after the conflict
depleted government coffers and crippled the economy.
Dau said his counterpart in the Khartoum oil ministry has
agreed to provide support to Sudd Petroleum Operating Company
and Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC), operators of the
two oilfields in the northern Unity State bordering Sudan.
"The two operators are coordinating and having meetings in
Juba and Khartoum to assess technical support that will be
required," Dau said by telephone from Juba.
Juba and old foe Sudan, from whom South Sudan ceded in 2011,
came close to a full blown war soon after independence due to a
dispute over oil fees. Though both sides backed down, a 14-month
oil shutdown at the time devastated both economies.
Dau added Khartoum had agreed to supply electricity from its
Heglig oil facility on the border of the two countries if the
Unity state oilfields were without power, though the extent of
the damage to the oilfields was not clear.
About 40,000 bpd was pumped at the Northern oilfields
(Blocks 1,2 & 4) before clashes broke out while the Tharjiath
oilfield produced 5,000 bpd. No oil has been produced at either
site since December.
GPOC, the operator of the Northern oilfields, is owned by
China's National Petroleum Corporation, Malaysia's
Petronas and India's ONGC Videsh.
Dau said both Northern and Tharjiath oilfields are under
government control and production is expected to resume "within
90 days" but this is not certain yet as the security situation
and the extent of damage has to be evaluated by oil companies.
"Before the recent attack on Unity state capital Bentiu, we
were projecting that resumption should be in July but now after
the recent attack we are not sure, we have to revise the action
plan that was put in place by the operators," Dau said.
MATERIALS NEEDED
Dau said all the South Sudanese oil is pumped from Paloch -
the site of an oil complex and crude oil processing facility in
the north of the country near the border with Sudan, which hosts
the sole pipeline export route.
Paloch's output fell from 200,000 bpd in December to 165,000
as replacement parts could not reach the oil facility, Dau said,
with oil companies unable to use the White Nile River to
transport spare parts on large barges due to insecurity.
"We are working to solve these challenges by getting
materials from Sudan," Dau said. "We expect that within 45 days
to two months, we should be able to go up to 200,000 bpd."
President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar, Kiir's
former deputy, signed a ceasefire agreement on May 9. Though
both sides swiftly accused each other of violations, there has
been no large scale fighting since then.
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic, editing by David Evans)