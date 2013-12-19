JUBA Dec 19 Oil workers have sought protection at a U.N. base in South Sudan's Bentiu oil producing area, the U.N. Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said, after a minister said crude output was unaffected by five days of conflict in the country.

"Oil workers are seeking protection at UNMISS compound in Bentiu, Unity State," the brief UNMISS statement said on its Twitter feed, adding that the U.N. mission was providing shelter to people in several other regions.

(Additional reporting by George Obulutsa in Nairobi; Editing by Edmund Blair)