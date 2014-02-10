ADDIS ABABA South Sudanese rebels said they would boycott Monday's next round of peace talks in Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa aimed at ending a conflict that has claimed the lives of thousands of people.

The rebels, lead by former vice president Riek Machar, said they would not return to the talks unless four remaining political prisoners held by the Juba government were released and the Ugandan army, which has been backing President Salva Kiir, withdrew.

"We are hereby informing all parties ... that we are abstaining from participating in the next round of peace talks, which are scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa today," the rebels said in a statement.

(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; editing by Drazen Jorgic and Kevin Liffey)