NEW YORK, June 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A call by
South Sudan leaders to nix plans for an international tribunal
seeking justice for victims of war-time atrocities was met with
dismay by experts and advocates on Wednesday.
South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and Vice President Riek
Machar, a former foe, proposed that such a tribunal be replaced
by a commission that could grant immunity from prosecution
rather than dole out disciplinary justice.
"Disciplinary justice - even if delivered under
international law - would destabilize efforts to unite our
nation by keeping alive anger," they wrote in an editorial
published in The New York Times.
Human Rights Watch, a New York-based watchdog group,
objected to their proposal, saying the pair was putting their
own self-interests above those of their people.
"Their proposal to scrap trials is a self-serving attempt to
evade justice," said Elise Keppler, international justice
associate director at Human Rights Watch.
Under terms of a peace agreement signed in August, a hybrid
court is to be set up by the African Union to prosecute offenses
committed in South Sudan.
Human Rights Watch's opposition was echoed by legal
scholars.
Ioana Cismas, former consultant to the U.N. Special
Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and
guarantees of non-recurrence, said justice was critical
following conflicts such as the two-year war in South Sudan that
killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.
"Reconciliation cannot be done through a commission that
works for two years and then wraps everything up," she told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Reconciliation requires the re-establishment of a relation
of trust between victims and perpetrators as well as citizens
and institutions," she said. "This can't occur without justice
in the broader sense, which must include truth seeking as well
as criminal justice and other institutional reforms."
Paola Gaeta, a professor of international law at Geneva's
Graduate Institute, also said meting out justice was critical.
"What could be the prospect of a lasting peace if the people
see in power those who have massacred them?" she said.
Kiir's sacking of Machar as his deputy helped ignite the war
in South Sudan in 2013, splitting the country along ethnic
lines.
(Reporting by Sebastien Malo, Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst.
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, property rights and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)