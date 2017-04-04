NGOMOROMO, Uganda, April 4 More than 3,000 South
Sudanese fled into neighbouring Uganda on Tuesday after
government soldiers attacked the border town of Pajok, killing
men, women and children indiscriminately, refugees said.
"If you ran, you got shot. If you got arrested you got
slaughtered," said 35-year-old Lokang Jacky, drawing his index
finger across his throat for emphasis.
Refugees and Ugandan intelligence officials said fighting
started at 8:00 a.m. on Monday with a three-pronged assault on
the town, which is normally home to 50,000 people.
"The town is completely empty," a pastor who gave his name
as Mondaa said. "If they catch anybody, they will kill them."
