UNITED NATIONS May 2 The conflict in South
Sudan has quickly degenerated into ethnic violence and there is
a risk the fighting could spiral into genocide, Adama Dieng, the
United Nations' special adviser on prevention of genocide, said
on Friday.
"In the current situation, we see elements that we could
categorize as risk factors of genocide and other atrocity
crimes," Dieng told the U.N. Security Council.
Thousands have died and more than 1 million people have fled
their homes since fighting erupted in December between troops
backing President Salva Kiir and soldiers loyal to Riek Machar,
his sacked deputy.
