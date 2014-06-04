By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, June 4 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday condemned the continued bloodshed in
South Sudan in violation of two ceasefire agreements and urged
both sides in the conflict to halt all military operations in
keeping with previous pledges.
The remarks came in a readout of a telephone conversation
Ban had on Wednesday with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir.
"He (Ban) expressed his grave concern that hostilities have
continued in violation of the 23 January Agreement on the
Cessation of Hostilities and the 9 May Agreement between
President Kiir and former Vice-President Riek Machar to resolve
the crisis in South Sudan," the U.N. press office said.
"He stressed the need for both parties to abide by these
agreements and end all military operations immediately," it
said, noting that Ban urged Kiir and Machar to meet on June 9.
The United Nations has already said that maintaining a
ceasefire was crucial for efforts to alleviate the worsening
humanitarian crisis in the world's youngest country.
Fighting has killed thousands of people and driven more than
1.3 million from their homes.
Government forces and rebels, who have been fighting since
mid-December, agreed a second ceasefire deal in May after the
first one in January collapsed. South Sudan's army spokesperson
reported more clashes on Monday in Unity and Upper Nile states,
oil producing areas that have been flashpoints in the conflict.
A senior U.N. official said on Tuesday that South Sudan can
only avoid famine if the shaky ceasefire holds and people
displaced by more than five months of fighting are able to
return home in the next few weeks to plant crops before the
rains.
Tens of thousands of civilians have been seeking protection
for months at U.N. peacekeeping bases around the country. The
crisis has stretched the capacity of the blue-helmeted forces,
who were originally deployed to help the government stabilize
the country after it acquired independence from Sudan in 2011.
As a result, the U.N. peacekeeping department has had to
boost the number of troops and police and alter its mandate to
make protecting civilians a top priority for the U.N. mission in
South Sudan, known as UNMISS.
Last week U.N. peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous confirmed
that China planned to send a battalion of troops to join UNMISS,
along with additional soldiers from Rwanda, Ethiopia and Kenya,
who are expected to join the mission.
U.N. officials said this would be the first time China had
contributed a full infantry battalion of about 850 troops to a
U.N. peacekeeping mission. Last year China sent a smaller
"protection unit" to join the U.N. mission in Mali.
