UNITED NATIONS Aug 19 The United States will propose a United Nations arms embargo on South Sudan and further targeted sanctions on Wednesday, a U.N. Security Council diplomat said, after President Salva Kiir refused to sign a peace deal to end a 20-month conflict.

A draft resolution was due to be circulated to the 15 Security Council members shortly, said the diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity. It was not immediately clear when the draft resolution could be put to a vote.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)