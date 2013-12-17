UNITED NATIONS Dec 17 The United Nations has received reports from local sources in South Sudan that between 400 and 500 people have been killed and up to 800 wounded in the latest violence in Africa's youngest country, UN Security Council diplomats said on Tuesday.

"Two hospitals have recorded between 400 and 500 dead and (up to) 800 wounded," a diplomat said on condition of anonymity, citing an estimate United Nations peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous gave during a closed-door briefing for the 15-member body.

Earlier on Tuesday, a South Sudanese health ministry official told Reuters that at least 26 people were dead after rival groups of soldiers started fighting in Juba on Sunday night and into Monday morning. Gunfire and blasts continued sporadically up to Tuesday evening. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols)