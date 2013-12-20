(Adds revised death toll from U.N., French U.N. ambassador,
U.N. spokesman)
UNITED NATIONS Dec 20 The United Nations
estimated on Friday that at least 11 people from the ethnic
Dinka group in South Sudan were killed during an attack by
thousands of armed youths from a different ethnic group on a
U.N. peacekeeping base in Jonglei state.
About 2,000 ethnic Lou Nuer youths overran the U.N. base in
Akobo on Thursday, killing two of the 43 Indian peacekeepers and
fleeing with arms and ammunition, the United Nations said.
Dozens of Dinka civilians who were killed had sought refuge at
the base.
The United Nations mission in South Sudan is still trying to
verify the exact number of dead. The United Nations had earlier
estimated that at least 20 civilians had been killed.
French U.N. Ambassador Gerard Araud, president of the U.N.
Security Council for December, said there were now fears that a
similar attack could occur in Bor, where several thousand armed
youths had gathered near a U.N. base sheltering 14,000
civilians. The Nuer massacred Dinka in Bor in 1991.
"There were two or three thousand people with heavy weapons
who were close to the camp so there was, of course, the worry
about what they were going to do since it would be exactly the
same scenario as what happened in Akobo," Araud told reporters
after deputy U.N. peacekeeping chief Edmond Mulet briefed the
council on the situation in South Sudan.
Fighting that began on Sunday in the capital Juba has
swiftly spread, fueled by ethnic loyalties. South Sudan's
President Salva Kiir, a member of the Dinka ethnic group, has
accused his former Vice President Riek Machar, a Nuer who was
sacked in July, of attempting to seize power by force.
"The political crisis could lead to a general and political
civil war if we don't solve very quickly the political crisis
through dialogue," Araud said. The Security Council issued a
statement expressing alarm and grave concern at the situation.
The United Nations said between 35,000 and 40,000 civilians
were sheltered at U.N. bases around the country.
"If the fighting continues to expand to many locations
there's only so many peacekeepers we have in place," U.N.
spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters. There are 6,800
peacekeeping troops and nearly 700 police in South Sudan.
"This is the United Nation's youngest member state ... This
is not the country that the people of South Sudan dreamed of,
this is not the country that they fought for," Haq said. "We're
trying to get them to come back to a political solution, to get
them to halt this fighting before it spins out of control."
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by G Crosse, Toni
Reinhold)