UNITED NATIONS Dec 23 U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon
asked the U.N. Security Council on Monday to send 5,500 more
peacekeepers in South Sudan to better protect civilians from
violence that threatens to plunge Africa's youngest country into
civil war.
Ban made the recommendation for the two-thirds increase in
the size of the force in a letter to the 15-member council, in
which he also called for 423 more police officers. There are
currently some 6,700 U.N. troops and 670 police officers in the
U.N. force in South Sudan, which is known as UNMISS.
The Security Council met on Monday to discuss the situation
in the land-locked oil-producing nation and is likely to adopt a
resolution approving the increase in peacekeepers on Tuesday,
council diplomats said.
"The situation is obviously urgent and the Security Council
will respond urgently. If it's necessary to take decisions, then
we will take decisions by tomorrow," said British U.N.
Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant.
Diplomats told Reuters U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power
distributed the draft resolution to the council, adding that
Power said she hoped it would be adopted by noon on Tuesday.
Ban said the additional troops would be drawn from other
nearby U.N. and African Union missions, such as those in
Democratic Republic of Congo, the Sudanese regions of Darfur and
Abyei, Liberia and Ivory Coast.
He said five infantry battalions, three attack helicopters,
three utility helicopters, one C130 military transport aircraft
and three police units should be transferred to South Sudan.
"I would be grateful if the Security Council would approve
the transfer of the relevant personnel and assets to UNMISS on
an urgent basis in order to help ensure the protection of
civilians and the protection of United Nations personnel and
assets," Ban wrote in his letter to the council.
He said the United Nations was obtaining the consent of the
troop and police contributing countries and coordinating with
the "peacekeeping operations concerned to ensure that the timing
and duration of this proposed temporary re-deployment does not
prejudice the implementation of their respective mandates."
Riek Machar, the former vice president of South Sudan
leading a rebellion against the government, told Reuters on
Monday he was ready for dialogue to end the conflict but said
President Salva Kiir must first release his detained political
allies.
Machar said he had spoken on Monday to Ethiopian Foreign
Minister Tedros Adhanom, leader of a team of African mediators
trying to end more than a week of fighting that has killed
hundreds of people and driven thousands from their homes.
Ban told reporters earlier on Monday that some 45,000
civilians were seeking protection at U.N. bases in South Sudan.
"UNMISS is protecting civilians at its bases, supporting
humanitarian deliveries, monitoring the human rights situation
and investigating reports of abuses," he said.
"The world is watching all sides in South Sudan. Attacks on
civilians and the U.N. peacekeepers deployed to protect them
must cease."
