(Updates death toll in paragraph two, adds comment by U.S.
envoy to United Nations)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, April 17 A mob of armed
civilians pretending to be peaceful protesters delivering a
petition to the United Nations in South Sudan forced their way
into a U.N. base sheltering some 5,000 civilians on Thursday and
opened fire, the world body said.
A U.N. source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at
least 48 people had been killed and 60 wounded in the attack on
the base in Bor in northern Jonglei state, where there are
Indian and South Korean U.N. peacekeepers.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said dozens of civilians
were wounded, but the exact number of people killed or wounded
had not yet been confirmed. Two U.N. peacekeepers were wounded
repelling the armed mob, he said.
More than 1 million people have fled their homes since
fighting erupted in the world's youngest country in December
between troops backing President Salva Kiir and soldiers loyal
to his sacked vice president, Riek Machar.
Thousands of people have been killed and tens of thousands
have sought refuge at U.N. bases around the country.
"This attack on a location where civilians are being
protected by the United Nations is a serious escalation,"
Dujarric said. "The assailants - a mob of armed civilians - came
to the base under the guise of peaceful demonstrators intending
to present a petition to UNMISS (the U.N. peacekeeping
mission)."
"The armed mob forced entry on to the site and opened fire
on the internally displaced persons sheltering inside the base,"
he said. "At the time of the attack there were some 5,000
displaced civilians ... inside the base."
Dujarric said the wounded were being treated at the U.N.
compound.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power,
condemned all recent attacks on civilians and the United Nations
in South Sudan, saying "particularly egregious is today's armed
attack on an UNMISS compound in Bor by a heavily armed group
that used rocket-propelled grenades."
"All parties should regard UNMISS sites as inviolable, and
should afford protection to citizens sheltering at those
locations," Power said in a statement.
"The United States will work with our international partners
to establish who was responsible for - or complicit in - this
horrific attack and seek to bring the perpetrators to justice,"
she said.
On Jan. 23, the warring parties agreed to a cessation of
hostilities but fighting has continued in parts of South Sudan,
which seceded from Sudan in 2011 under an agreement to end
decades of war.
The U.S. State Department called on both sides in the
conflict to honor the Jan. 23 agreement and enter into an
inclusive political dialogue.
The current conflict has disrupted oil production, which
provides a hefty portion of the government's revenue. South
Sudanese rebels said on Tuesday they have seized the capital of
oil-producing Unity state, Bentiu, and warned oil firms to pack
up and leave within a week.
(Reporting and writing by Michelle Nichols; Additional
reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington; Editing by Leslie
Adler, Andrew Hay and Cynthia Osterman)