UNITED NATIONS, April 29 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon urged South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Tuesday to
publicly call for an end to a "negative campaign" against U.N.
peacekeepers and to bring to justice those responsible for
attacks there on civilians and the United Nations.
In a phone call with Kiir, the U.N. chief called for "an
immediate halt to the vicious fighting and the appalling killing
of South Sudanese civilians," according to a statement from
Ban's press office.
More than 1 million people have fled their homes since
fighting erupted in December between troops backing Kiir and
soldiers loyal to his sacked deputy, Riek Machar. The fighting
has exacerbated ethnic tensions between Kiir's Dinka people and
Machar's Nuer.
Thousands of people have been killed and tens of thousands
have sought refuge at U.N. bases around South Sudan, the world's
youngest country, after the violence spread.
Ban "stressed the need to ensure that the perpetrators of
the completely unacceptable attack on the United Nations Mission
in South Sudan (UNMISS) compound in Bor and the ethnically
motivated killings in Bentiu are swiftly brought to justice."
The United Nations accused the rebels earlier this month of
hunting down hundreds of people in a hospital, church and mosque
in Bentiu, the capital of the oil-producing Unity state, and
killing them based on ethnicity and nationality.
After that massacre, Dinka residents of Bor in Jonglei state
attacked a U.N. base where about 5,000 people, mostly Nuer, were
sheltering. At least 58 people were killed and nearly 100
wounded, including two U.N. peacekeepers.
Ban "urged the president to intervene personally to stop the
negative campaign against UNMISS staff and issue a public
statement to this end."
Negotiations between the Kiir government and rebels loyal to
Machar have failed to advance since the Jan. 23 signing of a
ceasefire which never took hold.
U.N. Security Council members are considering sanctions on
South Sudan's warring parties.
The United States and the European Union have already
threatened South Sudan with sanctions. President Barack Obama
earlier this month authorized possible targeted sanctions
against those committing human rights abuses in South Sudan or
undermining democracy and obstructing the peace process.
