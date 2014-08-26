* U.N. says investigating cause of crash
* Russian airline company says helicopter likely shot down
* Crash site in oil conflict flashpoint area
By Carl Odera and Gabriela Baczynska
JUBA/MOSCOW, Aug 26 A U.N. peacekeeping
helicopter in South Sudan was shot down on Tuesday and three of
its crew were killed, Russian airline UTair, which
owns the aircraft, said, citing initial information.
The airline said the helicopter, carrying four crew members,
had been shot down as it flew over an area that has been a
flashpoint during a civil conflict that is now more than eight
months old.
"According to preliminary information, the helicopter was
shot down with surface-to-air fire," UTair said in a statement.
"One crew member - the second pilot - is alive and has been
transported to a hospital ... with minor injuries. Other crew
members - commander, flight engineer and flight attendant - were
killed."
The United Nations confirmed three crew members had been
killed and one was being treated for injuries, but it had no
immediate comment on the Russian report that the helicopter,
which was on a routine cargo flight, had been shot down.
The U.N. Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said an
investigative team would arrive at the crash site on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the Russian embassy in Sudan, Artur Safukov,
told Russia's state broadcaster Rossiya 24 that all four on
board were Russian citizens.
The Mi-8 helicopter crashed about 10 km (6 miles) south of
Bentiu, the capital of oil-producing Unity State, which lies in
the north of the Africa's newest nation, UNMISS said.
Toby Lanzer, the officer-in-charge of UNMISS, and UTair both
said the helicopter, which was contracted to the U.N. mission,
had been flying from Wau in the southwest to Bentiu in the
north.
UTair, which said it has been working with the United
Nations since 1991, said it was temporarily halting flying over
the area.
Fighting has often flared in Unity State as rivals battle to
control vital oilfields. The conflict has pitted soldiers loyal
to President Salva Kiir against troops backing the former deputy
president, Riek Machar. Despite two ceasefire pacts, fighting
has continued.
The rebel delegation at peace talks in Ethiopia issued a
statement denying what it said was South Sudanese government
accusations that rebel forces brought down the helicopter.
"The area in which the (aircraft) was reportedly shot down
is government-held territory, if indeed the aircraft was shot
down," the rebel statement said.
The U.N force, set up after South Sudan's independence in
2011, has been seeking to protect civilians. At least 10,000
people have been killed in the fighting, which has driven the
nation to the brink of a "man-made" famine.
Peace talks in Ethiopia have made little significant
progress. The United States and European Union have imposed
sanctions on commanders from both sides and regional African
states sponsoring negotiations have threatened punitive measures
against those impeding talks, but to little avail.
Initially set up to protect civilians as well as carry out
other state-building work, the UNMISS peacekeepers were
authorised by the U.N. Security Council in May to focus on
protecting civilians and backed the use of force.
UNMISS has an approved strength of up to 12,500 military
personnel and more than 1,300 civilian police personnel.
(Additional reporting by Louis Charbonneau in New York and
Aaron Maasho in Addis Ababa, Writing by Edmund Blair, Editing by
Susan Fenton)