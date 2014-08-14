* Security Council envoys met Kiir, Machar during trip
By Drazen Jorgic
MOGADISHU, Aug 14 South Sudan President Salva
Kiir and rebel chief Riek Machar show little interest in making
a deal to end months of fighting that has brought the nation to
the brink of "man-made" famine, U.N. Security Council envoys
said during a visit to East Africa.
Clashes in December between soldiers loyal to Kiir and
supporters of his former deputy Machar plunged the oil-producing
country back into conflict, less than three years after its
hard-won independence from former civil war foe Sudan.
Kiir and Machar signed a ceasefire in May in Addis Ababa and
agreed to form an interim government within 60 days but that
deadline expired on Aug 10 as talks stalled. Diplomats say both
sides violated the truce, though negotiations continue.
Samantha Power, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
who along with other Security Council envoys visited South Sudan
this week and talked to both Kiir and Machar, said the Council
had warned the rival sides about tougher sanctions.
"There is no way President Kiir or Riek Machar could have
left those meetings with the Security Council unclear about the
determination of the Council to take further measures if they
did not seize this moment and choose compromise and choose
peace," Power told Reuters late on Wednesday.
The United States and European Union have slapped sanctions
on military commanders from both sides and on Wednesday,
Washington warned it may impose further measures.
Asked if the delegation felt Kiir and Machar had shown
appetite for a peace deal, Power said: "We left the meeting with
hope, I don't think any of us left the meeting with confidence."
At least 10,000 people have been killed and more than 1.1
million displaced during nearly eight months of on-off fighting
in South Sudan. Power said 50,000 children under five were at
risk of dying of malnutrition in the coming months.
Aid agencies say South Sudan is hurtling towards the worst
famine in East Africa since the mid-1980s, when malnutrition
swept through the region and killed over a million people.
"It is a man-made humanitarian crisis and it would be a
man-made famine if it came to that," said Power, who spoke on
board a plane from Mogadishu to Nairobi, where the U.N.
delegation met with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and members
of the regional IGAD bloc mediating the South Sudan peace talks.
Council diplomats who were present at the meeting with Kiir
in the capital Juba on Tuesday and the video conference with
Machar later that day, said the two leaders were preoccupied
with trading blame over the conflict instead of seeking a deal.
"There is still a large gap between them," said one Council
diplomat during the South Sudan stop which included a tour of a
U.N. camp in Malakal, where 18,000 people shelter in ramshackle
tents bound with plastic string and covered with tarpaulins.
"They both said they recognise there is no military solution
to the conflict and there had to be a settlement but we didn't
sense from either of them that there was a great willingness to
compromise at this stage," added the diplomat.
A third envoy called the two "divorced from reality".
ETHNIC KILLINGS
Senior U.N. officials who briefed Power and the U.N.
delegation in Juba said both government officials and rebels
regularly harass aid workers and block food deliveries to rural
regions so their side can gain a tactical advantage.
"That has to stop and that's a message we send to both Kiir
and Machar," said Power, who on Wednesday became the first
member of a United States Cabinet to visit Somalia since 1993.
The chief mediator of the South Sudan peace talks, IGAD's
Special Envoy Seyoum Mesfin, told the U.N. envoys that Machar's
team was frustrating the negotiations but gave no more details.
On the possibility of further sanctions, diplomats say the
United Nations is likely to take its cue from regional grouping
IGAD, with China and Russia more likely to approve sanctions if
they are backed by this body.
Much of the fighting in South Sudan has played out along
ethnic fault lines, with Kiir's Dinka community battling
Machar's Nuer. The U.N. and aid agencies have accused both sides
of ethnic-based massacres and grave human rights violation.
Power said an African Union report into these abuses was
awaited but added those who had committed killings based on
ethnicity or alleged "kill lists" must be held accountable.
"If those crimes go unpunished, it would be almost
impossible for the communities to trust one another again," said
the former journalist, who has written a book about genocide.
(Editing by Pascal Fletcher)