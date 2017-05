WASHINGTON Aug 18 The United States said on Tuesday it was consulting with other countries at the United Nations on imposing U.N. sanctions on those undermining the peace process in South Sudan.

Susan Rice, President Barack Obama's national security advisor, said in a statement that Washington was proposing such sanctions "if an agreement is not signed by the government within 15 days and a cease-fire is not implemented promptly by all parties." (Reporting by David Storey)